Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa urges Punjab CM to continue Mid Day Meals scheme in schools

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urging the continuation of the Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme for the school children in Punjab.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:43 IST
COVID-19: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa urges Punjab CM to continue Mid Day Meals scheme in schools
Pratap Singh Bajwa (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urging the continuation of the Mid Day Meal (MDM) scheme for the school children in Punjab. Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the states to continue with the MDM Scheme during the COVID-19 lockdown to ensure nutritional food is provided to children.

In this regard, Bajwa, in his letter, said that Punjab schools have not provided ration to 13 lakh students since April 15, 2020. "Initially, food grain was delivered on the doorsteps of the students for 24 days (March 23 to April 15), but after that, no distribution has been done and no instructions have been given to the schools in this regard," read Bhajwa's letter.

Bajwa said, "We must not let the lockdown destroy the MDM Scheme that is so vital in ensuring nutritional food for our children. At a time when many parents are grappling with the uncertainties of unemployment or curtailed payment, the MDM Scheme is of utmost importance." The Congress MP urged the state government to comply with the Supreme Court directive at the earliest and ensure that students in Punjab are not deprived of their food security. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

AMU girl alleges threat on social media by classmate, lodges complaint

A student of the Aligarh Muslim University AMU has lodged a complaint with the police against another male classmate who had used derogatory language against her on social media and threatened her that he would make her wear a burqa.Speakin...

Delhi court grants bail to another 92 Indonesian Tablighi Jamaat attendees

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to another batch of 92 foreign nationals from Indonesia, who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country. The ...

Piyush Goyal seeks crowdsourcing of ideas to boost railways profitability

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought crowdsourcing of ideas from railway employees for boosting profitability and bringing transformational changes in the national transporter. The move comes in the backdrop of huge losses in...

Nine firms in race to bag contracts for redevelopment of 4 railway stations under PPP

Nine firms are in the race to bag contracts for the redevelopment of four railway stations -- Nagpur, Gwalior, Amritsar and Sabarmati -- under a PPP initiative worth around Rs 1,300 crore, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020