Left Menu
Development News Edition

Focus falls on bitcoin trail in race to identify Twitter hackers

Hackers who targeted some of Twitter's top users to reap bitcoin worth $120,000 have likely left digital footprints that could offer clues for law enforcement agencies investigating the attack, three blockchain analysis companies told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 22:12 IST
Focus falls on bitcoin trail in race to identify Twitter hackers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hackers who targeted some of Twitter's top users to reap bitcoin worth $120,000 have likely left digital footprints that could offer clues for law enforcement agencies investigating the attack, three blockchain analysis companies told Reuters. In an unprecedented spree, the unidentified attackers on Wednesday hijacked the accounts of politicians, celebrities and billionaires, using them to solicit bitcoin transfers to a string of digital wallets.

A digital wallet used to consolidate the bitcoin has previously been linked with crypto firms including merchant service providers, U.S. blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis told Reuters - a clue that could aid investigators. "They have interacted with service providers that have know-your-customer processes, and law enforcement can work with those service providers to find out who can be behind those accounts," spokeswoman Maddie Kennedy said, declining to give further details.

Twitter declined to comment. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which sources told Reuters is leading a federal inquiry into the Twitter hacking, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Bitcoin allows users to send and receive funds without revealing their personal identity. Yet its movements are recorded on the blockchain, a publicly viewable digital ledger that underpins the crypto currency.

By tracing illicit bitcoin to exchanges and crypto payment firms where identification is required, investigators can potentially pinpoint criminal suspects. "In bitcoin it's very difficult to transact without leaving some clues on the blockchain," said Tom Robinson of Elliptic, a London-based blockchain analysis firm. One of the wallets used in the hack has transacted with exchanges in the past, he said.

Since 2016, blockchain analysis firms including Elliptic, Chainalysis and California-based Cipher Trace have won contracts with U.S. government agencies including the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a database of U.S. government contracts https://www.usaspending.gov/#/search/83bba7bc5a719c1da25ff95d41c4349e.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi HC transfers case of Malaysian minor from one JJB to another due to the lack of quorum

The Delhi High Court on Thursday transferred the case of a minor Malaysian national, from one Juvenile Justice Board JJB to another due to the lack of quorum in a case related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here. T...

Painting develops children's cognitive, artistic abilities: Study

A new research, using digital image analysis technology, has shed light on some of the challenges children face when representing their imaginations through the medium of paint. The research from Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Tech...

Wealthy donors help Biden best Trump in Q2 U.S. election fundraising

Wealthy donors are giving Democrat Joe Biden a leg up in the U.S. presidential election money chase.Biden and his allies reeled in 282.1 million from April through June, beating Republican President Donald Trump in quarterly fundraising for...

UK begins easing lockdown in COVID-19 hotspot Leicester

The British government on Thursday eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester but said the central English city was still suffering above-average infection rates and some restrictions must remain.Were now in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020