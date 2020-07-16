Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hearing before Rajasthan Assembly Speaker deferred to 5 pm

Hearing before the Assembly Speaker has been deferred to 5 pm on Friday as a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court is slated to hear a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 23:12 IST
Hearing before Rajasthan Assembly Speaker deferred to 5 pm
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hearing before the Assembly Speaker has been deferred to 5 pm on Friday as a division bench of the Rajasthan High Court is slated to hear a petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them. According to a letter written to Deputy Registrar (Judicial), Rajasthan High Court and signed by the advocate of petitioners and assistant to Advocate General, who is counsel for respondent number one in the case, the hearing before the assembly Speaker has been deferred till 5 pm.

"With reference to the notices of the Speaker dated July 17, 2020, during the course of mentioning before the Hon'ble Chief Justice for listing the matter for hearing on July 17, 2020 and in the context of the hearing of the matter being fixed at 1 pm, the hearing before the Speaker shall stand deferred to 5 pm on July 17, 2020, as agreed by both the Senior counsels appearing for the petitioners and the Speaker," the letter said. "It is further agreed that no further notice for deferment of the hearing to 5 pm on July 17 before the Speaker shall be given to the petitioner, and all the terms of the notices dated July 14, 2020, shall remain same. This is naturally without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties and for the convenience of the court hearing at 1 pm on July 17, 2020," the letter said.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan High Court accepted former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot camp's application for amendment in their petition against disqualification notice sent by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker. "They gave application for amendment of their petition. The court accepted their request and ordered to send the matter to the divisional bench for hearing," Abhay Kumar Bhandari who appeared before the High Court for state Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi told ANI.

Pilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice issued to them on July 14 by the Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The development comes after Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi sent notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, popularly known as the anti-defection law after chief's whip application for their disqualification. The MLAs were asked to present before Assembly Speaker on July 17.

According to the notice, if these MLAs fail to respond to the notice then the Speaker can proceed ex parte and disqualify them from the Assembly. The Congress complaint and the Speaker's notice came after Pilot and the lawmakers supporting him skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings on July 13 and 14.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Johns, Lindblom, Ryan named Masterton Trophy finalists

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom and Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan were named the finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Thursday. Voted on by the Professional Hocke...

Pakistan provides consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav; India says meeting not meaningful

Pakistan on Thursday provided consular access to Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but the Indian government said the access was neither meaningful nor credible, and the death row prisoner appeared visibly under stress. Jadhav, the 50-year...

8 more die of COVID-19 in Raj, toll now 538; 737 new cases push count to 27,174

Eight more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the toll in the state to 538, officials said. The state also reported 737 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the people infected with the vi...

Senior Cong MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma trying to topple govt, claims Gehlot camp

Senior Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma, who is a Sachin Pilot loyalist, was on Thursday accused by his party members of making several attempts of toppling governments but never succeeding. A statement, issued by the supporters of Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020