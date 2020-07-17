Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters -witnesses

Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse anti-establishment demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, adding there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities.

Videos posted on social media from inside Iran showed protesters chanting, "Fear not, fear not, we are in this together". Other videos showed a heavy presence of security forces in Tehran and Isfahan. Some protesters chanted slogans against top officials. The videos on social media could not be verified by Reuters.