Security forces apprehended NSCN (K-YA) cadre in Nagaland's Kohima

"Security forces apprehended an active cadre of NSCN (K-YA) near Perizie Colony, Kohima on July 14 along with one point 22 mm pistol, live ammunition and incriminating documents," said Eastern Command, Indian Army. (ANI)