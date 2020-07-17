Left Menu
Rajnath Singh's visit to forward areas is example of Indian leadership: Defence Expert

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Ladakh visit shows how Indian leadership goes to the forward area of the border and meets their soldiers in the battle area, said Defence Expert Gurmit Singh on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 14:07 IST
Rajnath Singh's visit to forward areas is example of Indian leadership: Defence Expert
Defence Expert Gurmit Singh speaking to ANI about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Ladakh visit. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Ladakh visit shows how Indian leadership goes to the forward area of the border and meets their soldiers in the battle area, said Defence Expert Gurmit Singh on Friday. "Only 15 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Leh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has gone to east Ladakh. This is an example of Indian leadership that they go right to the forward and meet their soldiers in the battle area," Singh told ANI.

Singh's remark comes in the backdrop of the Defence Minister's two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, Rajnath Singh will take stock of the situation at both the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Line of Control (LOC). Singh also said that Defence Minister's visit will be a morale booster for the soldiers.

"Firstly, it is going to be a great morale booster for the soldiers. Secondly, he [Defence Minister] will take the briefing and feel the pulse of the situation. And it will also send a strong message to the entire world and China in particular," said Singh. This visit is a combined message to both China and Pakistan, he added.

While Pakistan constantly violates ceasefire from across the LoC, China has continued to intrude into Indian territory in Ladakh region in the recent past, escalating tensions between India and its eastern neighbour. On June 15, twenty Indian soldiers laid out their lives during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations. Chinese soldiers subsequently started moving back following dialogues between two countries through the military level and diplomatic level. (ANI)

