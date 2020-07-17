Left Menu
Navi Mumbai: Man gets life in jail for killing live-in partner

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:27 IST
A 46-year-old man from Navi Mumbaiwas on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by a districtcourt for killing his live-in partner in 2015

Thane Additional Sessions Judge SS Tambe convictedJuslu alias Jatopahan Munda under section 302 of IPC forkilling Budinikumar alias Savitri (38) and also fined him Rs1,000, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar

"The couple was from Jharkhand and lived together inNerul. On March 13, 2015, they had a fight after Budinikumarcame home late, and Juslu hit her with a log, killing her onthe spot," Moholkar said.

