NGT directs UP chief secy to ensure prompt disposal of chromium dumps in Kanpur

"Having regard to the seriousness of the consequences for continued delay on one pretext or other, we direct the Chief Secretary, UP to ensure prompt action on priority basis in a time bound manner which may be personally monitored by the Chief Secretary," the bench said. The NGT said that the committee constituted by it which is headed by Justice S V S Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court may also oversee the compliance of this direction and give its independent report by e-mail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 17:25 IST
The National Green tribunal has directed the UP chief secretary to ensure prompt disposal of chromium dumps at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur which have been in existence since 1976. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the chromium dump containing toxic chemicals has not been shifted to the treatment facility which shows the state's failure as also the lack of sensitiveness on the part of the concerned officers.

The tribunal said that due to the failure of the authorities, hazard to public health and environment continues as the process of remediation can start only after shifting of the waste to operational treatment, storage, and disposal facility. "Having regard to the seriousness of the consequences for continued delay on one pretext or other, we direct the Chief Secretary, UP to ensure prompt action on priority basis in a time bound manner which may be personally monitored by the Chief Secretary," the bench said.

The NGT said that the committee constituted by it which is headed by Justice S V S Rathore, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court may also oversee the compliance of this direction and give its independent report by e-mail. "It is made clear that the tribunal may have no other option except to take coercive measure for any further default by the State of UP. Compliance status as on October  31,2020 may be reported before the next date by e-mail," the bench said.

The next date of hearing is January 8. The tribunal had earlier rapped the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to check sewage discharge containing toxic chromium into Ganga at Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur and imposed a penalty of Rs 280 crore on 22 tanneries for causing pollution.

It had also held the UP government liable and slapped a penalty of Rs 10 crore on it. The green panel had said the problem has not been tackled for the last 43 years and it has resulted in contamination of ground water affecting the health and life of the inhabitants.

The order came after perusing two reports filed by Justice Arun Tandon, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court, who had been appointed as head of a Committee to oversee the compliance of Ganga cleaning. Justice Tandon, along with the representatives of the National Mission for Clean Ganga, the CPCB, state pollution control board, UP Jal Nigam and the local residents of the area, visited the sites and noticed the status of the Rania and Rakhi Mandi in Kanpur.

Taking strong note of the report, the tribunal had said, "The above report is self-speaking and paints a grim picture of failure of the authorities in taking remedial measures, forcing the inhabitants to drink polluted water which is a serious hazard to the health..

