Telangana HC dismisses plea to stay demolition of Secretariat building

The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a stay on the demolition of Telangana Secretariat building. "Today, the central government has submitted its letter before a division bench of High Court on the subject matter that the state government does not require prior environmental clearance to demolish the Secretariat, which shows it is against its own laws for protection of the environment," Advocate Chikkudu Prabhaker, appearing for petitioners -- L Vishweshwar Rao And Cheruku Sudhakar, told ANI.

"The state government has given an undertaking to the court without prior permissions that they will not go for further construction. On the basis of these contentions, the High Court dismissed the PIL," he said. The Telangana High Court, on July 10, stayed the demolition of the Secretariat building on a different batch of pleas and asked the state government to clarify if the demolition is pending any clearances from any ministries. The High Court has extended the temporary stay twice.

After the High Court gave its clearance to the construction of a new secretariat, the Telangana government authorities had started demolishing the secretariat from the night of July 6. (ANI)