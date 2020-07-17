Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus-free zone? EU leaders hold squeaky-clean summit in empty building

Headphones and microphones were regularly disinfected, filtered air was pumped into the meeting chamber and leaders - wearing a range of sombre and colourful face masks - were asked to keep a distance of 1.5 metres between them. Summit chairman Charles Michel welcomed leaders into the glass and steel Europa building with an elbow bump, while Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes bowed in salutation before taking her seat at a desk complete with hand sanitizer.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:13 IST
Virus-free zone? EU leaders hold squeaky-clean summit in empty building
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In almost seven decades of European Union integration, Friday's summit in Brussels may go down in history as the most hygienic, as leaders gathered in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holding their first meeting in person since February, the 27 EU leaders sat in a chamber designed for more than 10 times that number, in an almost-empty building where meeting rooms were cleaned every time presidents and prime ministers took a break. Headphones and microphones were regularly disinfected, filtered air was pumped into the meeting chamber and leaders - wearing a range of sombre and colourful face masks - were asked to keep a distance of 1.5 metres between them.

Summit chairman Charles Michel welcomed leaders into the glass and steel Europa building with an elbow bump, while Belgium's Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes bowed in salutation before taking her seat at a desk complete with hand sanitizer. European Commission President Ursula von derv Leyen was also taking no risks, crossing her arms up against her chest as she approached summit colleagues before they began the two-day meeting to agree a coronavirus economic recovery fund.

Dispensing with customary handshakes and cheek pecks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel kept her hands clasped, while Luxembourg's premier Xavier Bettel tried for a little cheer, sporting a face mask emblazoned with the word Moien, or "good day" in Luxembourgish. Also gone from the EU headquarters were the more than 700 accredited Brussels-based correspondents, and their radio and TV crews, usually clamouring for news, leaving the huge, marble-clad atrium of the adjoining Justus Lipsius building completely empty.

But with no reporters' questions for the arriving leaders some looked at ill at ease with their prepared statements to an official camera crew. "Let me start again," said Michel on camera after he stammered his opening words.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Major Beirut medical centre lays off hundreds as crisis bites

Zawqan Abdelkhalek, a nurse at the American University of Beiruts AUB medical centre since 2012, was laid off on Friday along with hundreds of colleagues as even hospitals buckle under the weight of Lebanons economic collapse. I have a baby...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya shifted to hospital days after testing COVID-19 positive

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Friday were shifted to a city hospital, almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus on...

Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any misadventure by Pakistan as he reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with top military brass, officials said. At a high-lev...

Intense rainfall over north, northeast from July 19-21, may accentuate flood conditions: IMD

The India Meteorological Department IMD Friday forecast heavy rains over north and northeast India and issued a red warning for West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya from July 19-21. It also issued a red warning for Arunachal Pradesh from 19-20 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020