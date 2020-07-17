8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:49 IST
According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 deaths.
Meanwhile, 10 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today taking the total number of cases to 2,438. This includes 102 active cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
