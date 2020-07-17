8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.

According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 deaths.

Meanwhile, 10 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today taking the total number of cases to 2,438. This includes 102 active cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.