ITPB DG meets Uttarakhand CM to discuss reverse migration, tourism, road connectivity

Director-General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) S S Deswal met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Dehradun on Friday to discuss various issues including the promotion of tourism, reverse migration in the state and road connectivity, officials said. According to the ITBP, topics such as welfare and infrastructural development for ITBP jawans were also discussed.

"During the meeting, various issues were discussed like promotion of tourism including water sports, reverse migration in the state, road connectivity, electricity in remote areas, land for housing projects for ITBP Personnel in the state, mobile connectivity in remote areas, etc," ITBP said. The ITBP also informed that the chief minister agreed to the requests made in the meeting and gave instructions to officials to start work on the discussed issues. (ANI)