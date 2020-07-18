EU's Michel rejigs recovery fund plan to break summit deadlock
European Council President Charles Michel offered a revised plan for the EU's proposed economic recovery fund on Saturday to break a deadlock between the bloc's 27 leaders on the second day of a summit in Brussels, according to a document, diplomats and officials.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 15:07 IST
European Council President Charles Michel offered a revised plan for the EU's proposed economic recovery fund on Saturday to break a deadlock between the bloc's 27 leaders on the second day of a summit in Brussels, according to a document, diplomats, and officials. To assuage concerns by the northern camp of thrifty EU countries led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the share of free grants in the proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund would be reduced to 450 billion euros from 500 billion.
This, along with plans for an 'emergency brake' on the disbursement of funds, would appease wealthy northern states who want conditions attached to grants and would prefer to see those countries worst affected by the coronavirus crisis take loans. The proposal would also increase rebates on the core EU budget for Austria, Denmark, and Sweden.
- READ MORE ON:
- Charles Michel
- EU
- European Council
- Mark Rutte
- Brussels
- Austria
- Denmark
- Sweden
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix
Motor racing-Mercedes one-two as F1 gets back on track in Austria
Hamilton fastest in both practices for Austrian Grand Prix
Bottas takes pole position for season-opening Austrian GP
Russian shot dead in Austria, police probe political motive