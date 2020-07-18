Dutch diplomat says new EU recovery fund proposal "step in right direction"
A new proposal on the EU's coronavirus economic recovery fund is "a serious step in the right direction", a Dutch diplomat said after demands from The Netherlands left the EU struggling to narrow differences over the proposed mass stimulus. "In the end this is a package and there are many more issues to solve.Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-07-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 16:20 IST
A new proposal on the EU's coronavirus economic recovery fund is "a serious step in the right direction", a Dutch diplomat said after demands from The Netherlands left the EU struggling to narrow differences over the proposed mass stimulus.
"In the end, this is a package and there are many more issues to solve. But the proposals on governance as put forward by (European Council President Charles) Michel is a serious step in the right direction. Many issues remain and whether we get there will depend on the next 24 hours," the diplomat said.
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- The Netherlands
- European Council
- COVID-19