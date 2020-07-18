TNSHRC questions 10 cops at Madurai prison in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case

The 10 police personnel, arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of a father and son in Thoothukudi, were on Saturday quested by a team of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission at Madurai Central Prison. According to officials, a report will be filed before the State Human Rights Commission chairman Durai Jayachandran within a period of two days.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kumar, who was a part of the Human Rights Commission team, said that a total number of 10 police personnel were questioned in the matter. "The report will be submitted within two days. I have interrogated 10 police personnel in prison. Police have described the incident in Sathankulam and it has been recorded. The cops extended full cooperation during the investigation," Kumar told reporters here.

He said that the Human Rights Commission has been given eight days to investigate the matter and submit a report before its chairman. As many as 10 policemen have been arrested in connection with the alleged custodial death of a father and son duo, investigation in which has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case was previously registered at Kovilpatti East Police Station.

Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew imposed during coronavirus lockdown. They were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning. (ANI)