Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court refuses to grant bail to father-son duo accused of rioting during Delhi violence

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of a father and son, who are accused of being part of an unlawful assembly and rioting in the Khajuri Khas area during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:16 IST
Court refuses to grant bail to father-son duo accused of rioting during Delhi violence
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of a father and son, who are accused of being part of an unlawful assembly and rioting in the Khajuri Khas area during the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail plea of Mithan and his son Jony Kumar, who are also accused of promoting enmity against the other community, disharmony by resorting to rioting and instigating others for the commission of offences.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in totality and the gravity of allegations against the applicant, I do not find it to be a fit case for grant of bail. The bail application is accordingly dismissed," the court observed. The court noted that the complainant has mentioned in his complaint and statement that the father-son duo, along with the violent mob, looted and burnt the houses of a particular community in the vicinity.

It also took note that other complainants, whose complaints have been clubbed with the FIR in the matter and are eye-witnesses in the same, have also identified the accused. "The applicant was not only a participant in the unlawful assembly, but he was taking an active part and was instigating other people. Moreover, the applicant is also involved in twelve other cases in the same vicinity where more than 50 houses or shops were vandalized, looted, and put on fire," the court observed.

The court held that further investigation in the matter is still in progress after the video footage of the burning of Fatima Masjid in the area surfaced on social media. The witnesses had stated before the court that the applicant and his son, who resides in that very locality, were involved in shouting slogans and putting several houses on fire. (ANI)

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Markram, De Villiers shine in three-team slogathon

Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers bludgeoned lightning half-centuries to lead their Eagles side to victory in the inaugural, experimental three-team Solidarity Cup fixture at Centurion Park on Saturday. Cricket South Africa is hopeful the un...

Conflict of Interest complainant Sanjeev Gupta quits MPCA membership

Sanjeev Gupta, who had filed conflict of interest complaints against countrys top cricketers, has quit the life membership of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association MPCA. Gupta had recently filed a conflict of interest complaint against Ind...

Bar defectors from holding public office for five years, Sibal

Elected representatives should be barred from holding public office for five years and from contesting the next election if they defect, senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday. Sibal, who was addressing a webinar, ...

Taapsee Pannu showcases 'the usual' on sets of 'Badla' with throwback picture

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday shared a throwback picture from the set of 2019 thriller flick Badla. Along with the picture, she described the usual on the set of the film. Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr Bachch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020