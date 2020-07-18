Judicial, administrative functioning of Cal HC to remain

Left Menu
Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan has directed that judicial and administrative works of the court will remain suspended till July 22 and again on July 24 owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in West Bengal, it Registrar General said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:53 IST
Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan has directed that judicial and administrative works of the court will remain suspended till July 22 and again on July 24 owing to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in West Bengal, it Registrar General said on Saturday. The courts will sit on Thursday, as per the direction of the Chief Justice, Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said in a notification.

If any extremely urgent matter is required to be taken up during the period, the advocate on record for the petitioner will write to the Registrar General pointing out the specific urgency and the communication will be placed before the Chief Justice, it said. On being satisfied with regard to the urgency, the Chief Justice may direct holding of court on case-to-case basis, sitting for which will be held at the residence of the judge concerned, the notification said.

Judicial and administrative works of the Calcutta High Court have been suspended from July 10, having been extended in phases, on account of the coronavirus situation in the state. The high court reopened for physical hearing of cases on June 11 after a gap of over two-and-half months as normal functioning was stopped owing to the lockdown.

It had been taking up only urgent matters through video conference..

