Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj audio tape row: Sanjay Jain sent to 4 day police custody

The agency had earlier on Friday registered two FIRs under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (conspiracy) to probe into the complaint related to horse trading of MLAs and the alleged audio recordings. The Special Operations Group was sent to a hotel in BJP-ruled Haryana’s Gurgaon on Friday to seek Bhanwarlal Sharma's version in connection with an FIR lodged over the audio clips, the unit's Additional Director General Ashok Rathore had said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 21:18 IST
Raj audio tape row: Sanjay Jain sent to 4 day police custody
Sanjay Jain was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Friday night and produced before the court where the magistrate remanded him to the police custody. Image Credit: ANI

A local court here on Saturday remanded Sanjay Jain, whose name had surfaced in a viral audio recording about horse-trading of legislators to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, to four-day police custody. Sanjay Jain was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Friday night and produced before the court where the magistrate remanded him to the police custody.

The SOG also filed an application seeking his voice samples. The matter will again be heard on Monday. The SOG team said it could not locate dissident Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma who is purportedly talking in the audiotapes with Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh, who the Congress claims is Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Both Shekhawat and Bhanwarlal Sharma have rejected the allegations levelled by AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference on Friday. Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi had lodged a complaint demanding a probe and registration of an FIR under sedition charges against Bhanwarlal Sharma, Gajendra Singh and Sanjay Jain who were allegedly discussing a conspiracy to topple the state government in one of the three audio recordings that went viral on social media Thursday. The agency had earlier on Friday registered two FIRs under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (conspiracy) to probe into the complaint related to horse-trading of MLAs and the alleged audio recordings.

The Special Operations Group was sent to a hotel in BJP-ruled Haryana's Gurgaon on Friday to seek Bhanwarlal Sharma's version in connection with an FIR lodged over the audio clips, the unit's Additional Director General Ashok Rathore had said. The team was stopped outside the hotel for about an hour by Haryana policemen deployed there. The Rajasthan police were let in later but told at the reception that the MLA was not staying there, and they returned, Rathore said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

199 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, four deaths

Coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 24,163 with 199 new patients being reported on Saturday, the Gujarat health department said. The COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 1,541 with four new fatalities, it said.169 patient...

Austria's Kurz says EU talks going in the right direction but difficult

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday that new proposals on a massive EU stimulus fund were a step forward. In summary, it is going well, Kurz said from Brussels. Things are moving in the right direction.But he added that disc...

Pak Charge d'Affaires summoned over death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K: MEA.

Pak Charge dAffaires summoned over the death of three civilians in ceasefire violation by Pak forces in Krishna Ghati in J and K MEA....

Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance protests against Nepali PM Oli's remark on Lord Ram

Protests erupted in Bangladesh against Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis recent comments on Ayodhya and Lord Ram. Activists of Hindu Dharam Suraksha Parishad and Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance made a human chain outside Jatiya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020