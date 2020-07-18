Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot briefs Governor on state's efforts to fight COVID-19
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid a courtesy visit to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday and briefed him on the efforts being made in the state to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting between the two lasted around 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, a case has been filed in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate here on Saturday against 104 MLAs of the ruling coalition who had flouted norms of COVID-19. As many as 27,789 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan to date. The cases include 6,617 active ones and 20,626 recovered/discharged.
The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 546, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. (ANI)
