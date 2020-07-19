COVID-19: Calcutta HC to remain suspended from July 20-22, on July 24

All judicial and administrative works of the Calcutta High Court shall remain suspended from July 20 to July 22 and also on July 24. The court will, however, function on July 23, as determined by the Chief Justice, as per a notification issued on Saturday.

"If any extremely urgent matter is required to be taken up during the aforesaid period, the advocate on record for the petitioner shall write a letter addressing the Registrar General pointing out the specific urgency in the matter. This shall be placed before the Chief Justice, on being satisfied with regard to urgency, the CJ may direct for holding of courts on case to case basis," the notification read. Earlier, through a notification issued by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, the period of suspension of work on account of "new phase of lockdown in Kolkata and constant increase in the containment zones and rapid increase of COVID-19 patients in the city of Kolkata and its suburbs" had been extended till July 19.

The order issued was in continuation of the earlier notification on July 9, through which the judicial and administrative works at the High Court remained suspended from July 10 to July 13. (ANI)