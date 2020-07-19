Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Calcutta HC to remain suspended from July 20-22, on July 24

All judicial and administrative works of the Calcutta High Court shall remain suspended from July 20 to July 22 and also on July 24.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-07-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 05:45 IST
COVID-19: Calcutta HC to remain suspended from July 20-22, on July 24
Calcutta High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

All judicial and administrative works of the Calcutta High Court shall remain suspended from July 20 to July 22 and also on July 24. The court will, however, function on July 23, as determined by the Chief Justice, as per a notification issued on Saturday.

"If any extremely urgent matter is required to be taken up during the aforesaid period, the advocate on record for the petitioner shall write a letter addressing the Registrar General pointing out the specific urgency in the matter. This shall be placed before the Chief Justice, on being satisfied with regard to urgency, the CJ may direct for holding of courts on case to case basis," the notification read. Earlier, through a notification issued by the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, the period of suspension of work on account of "new phase of lockdown in Kolkata and constant increase in the containment zones and rapid increase of COVID-19 patients in the city of Kolkata and its suburbs" had been extended till July 19.

The order issued was in continuation of the earlier notification on July 9, through which the judicial and administrative works at the High Court remained suspended from July 10 to July 13. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

ADGP Arvind Kumar allegedly shoots himself with service gun in Manipur

Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Surat-based NGO offers skill training, ration to sex workers amid COVID-19 crisis

While the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown led to many people losing their source of income, a Surat-based NGO has come forward to support the sex workers in the region and to provide them skill-training. Apart from rations and ot...

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized for minor issue -Fox News

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross entered a hospital in upstate New York on Friday after feeling unwell, Fox News reported on Saturday, citing sources.A spokesman for the department told Fox that Ross, who is 82, had been admitted for min...

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Xinjiang

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday.Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of Chinas far western...

Mainland China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases including 13 in Beijing

Mainland China reported 16 new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 18, up from 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infection, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of Chinas far wester...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020