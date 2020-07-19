Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minto Bridge waterlogging: Mayor slams Delhi govt for 'irresponsible' attitude after man's death

Criticising Delhi government for its "irresponsible" attitude, North Delhi Major Jai Prakash on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility after a man, identified as Kundan Singh, allegedly drowned and died at the waterlogged Minto Bridge here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 12:32 IST
Minto Bridge waterlogging: Mayor slams Delhi govt for 'irresponsible' attitude after man's death
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash speaking to ANI on Sunday. [Photo/ANI] . Image Credit: ANI

Criticising Delhi government for its "irresponsible" attitude, North Delhi Major Jai Prakash on Sunday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should take responsibility after a man, identified as Kundan Singh, allegedly drowned and died at the waterlogged Minto Bridge here. Speaking to ANI, Prakash, inspecting the site of the accident said, "Such incidents will continue to occur until the Delhi government gets rid of its irresponsible attitude. The Chief Minister should take responsibility and announce an ex gratia for the kin of the deceased."

He further questioned the Kejriwal-led government for their response to the waterlogging situation, following heavy rainfall, in the national capital today. "Multiple agencies such as PWD (Public Works Department) and Delhi Jal Board fall under Delhi government's jurisdiction, but where are they? We [Municipal Corporation] have been out on the streets since morning working on the waterlogging situation. But where are the Delhi Ministers?" he asked.

Earlier today, Kundan Singh's body was retrieved from the waterlogged Minto Bridge. Delhi Police confirmed his identification and said that he possibly died of drowning. Aged 60, he was a goods carrier driver, operating commercial vehicle -- Tata Ace at the time of the incident, as per the police.

Kundan's employer, Pritam Singh, told ANI that the former was originally from Uttarakhand and is survived by a wife and two daughters. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Part of old building collapses in Panaji; three hurt

A portion of an old building collapsed in Panaji city in the early hours of Sunday after heavy rains, a fire and emergency services official said. Three people who were sleeping in the building got trapped under the debris but were rescued ...

Netflix sets release date for Tom Holland-starrer 'The Devil All the Time'

The Devil All the Time, fronted by Spider-Man star Tom Holland, is set to start streaming from September 16, Netflix has announced. The streamer made the announcement on its official Netflix Film page on Twitter.The film is based on Donald ...

Badminton World Federation approves proposal to ensure geographical, gender representation in its Council

The Badminton World Federation BWF has announced that it has approved the proposal to ensure geographical and gender representation on the BWF Council. It was approved during the BWFs 81st BWF Annual General Meeting and first virtual AGM we...

Netanyahu's corruption trial resumes amid coronavirus protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus graft trial resumed on Sunday after a two-month break amid mounting protests over his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu, the first serving Israeli prime minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020