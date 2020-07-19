PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of US Congressman John Lewis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of US Congressman John Lewis.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 13:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of US Congressman John Lewis. "We mourn the loss of US Congressman John Lewis, a champion of civil rights, non-violence and Gandhian values. His legacy will continue to endure and inspire," he tweeted.
John Lewis, the civil rights warrior who marched with Martin Luther King Jr and was nearly killed in police beatings before serving for decades as a US Congressman, died late Friday aged 80. In late 2019 Lewis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
"Today, America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the Congressman from Georgia. (ANI)
