Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hearing on petition filed by Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Cong MLAs resumes in Rajasthan HC

The hearing on a writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs from Rajasthan, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker, resumed in the high court here on Monday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 10:26 IST
Hearing on petition filed by Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Cong MLAs resumes in Rajasthan HC

The hearing on a writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs from Rajasthan, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the state Assembly speaker, resumed in the high court here on Monday. The petition was taken up a by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta on Friday and arguments were heard.

The counsel representing the Assembly speaker opened the arguments on Monday. The notices to the MLAs were served after the party complained to the speaker that the lawmakers had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meetings last week on Monday and Tuesday.

The Pilot camp, however, argues that a party whip applies only when the Assembly is in session. In its complaint to the speaker, the Congress had sought action against Pilot and the other dissidents under paragraph 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The provision disqualifies MLAs if they "voluntarily" give up the membership of the party that they represent in the House. Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the president of the state Congress unit after he rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Take Mathura Rd instead of Bhairon Marg: Traffic cops

Owing to a road closure on Ring road, heavy traffic congestion was seen at Bhairon Marg on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to take Mathura road instead of Ring road if going to Rajghat from ITO.Due to road closure near IP...

Poland's foreign minister signals he may quit

Polands Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz signalled on Monday he may resign from his job as the ruling Law and Justice PiS party considers personnel changes in the government following presidential vote earlier this month. The vote, won by...

Alembic Pharma gets tentative nod from USFDA for diabetes management drug

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets, used for the management of type-2 diabetes. The company has received ten...

Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh leaves 3 dead, 6 missing

Cloudburst and heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Pithoragarhs Munsyari region, leaving three people dead and six missing. The incident occurred in Madkhot areas Tanga village on Sunday night and so far two bodies have been rescued.Locals ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020