After SOG notice, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says check authenticity of audiotapes first

By Kumar Gaurav The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police has served a notice to Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, directing him to record his voice samples in connection with Rajasthan political crisis, said Shekhawat.

The Minister has asserted that he is ready for any kind of enquiry but first the authenticity of the audiotapes should be checked. Shekhawat told ANI, "Notice has been sent to my personal secretary (PS). SOG has served notice to me through my PS," In it, SOG has directed the minister to record his statement and voice sample.

"I want them to first check the authenticity of the audiotapes. With whose permission has it been recorded? Who has recorded it? First, these things should be cleared," said Shekhawat. "They should check the authenticity of the tapes. Then I have already said that my doors are always open for any kind of enquiry," he added.

Congress party has alleged that Shekhawat wants to destabilise Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. On July 17, the SOG had registered two separate FIRs on the complaint of Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan assembly Mahesh Joshi. He has lodged a complaint regarding three audiotapes that had surfaced in social media.

An eight-member team, headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Sharma of Criminal Investigation Department-Crime Branch, Jaipur, has been constituted to investigate the matter related to Rajasthan political crisis registered by the SOG. (ANI)