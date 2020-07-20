Left Menu
Sriharikota space centre to function with skeletal staff due to COVID-19

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Nellore district, has decided to work with minimum essential staff members after COVID-19 positive cases were detected in SDSC SHAR housing colonies.

ANI | Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:01 IST
Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR. (Image Source/ ISRO website). Image Credit: ANI

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota in Nellore district, has decided to work with minimum essential staff members after COVID-19 positive cases were detected in SDSC SHAR housing colonies. SDSC SHAR senior administrative officer has issued an order in this regard on Sunday. "The organisation will run with skeletal staff until further orders. The entity chiefs will consult the director and decide the essential activities and deploy the staff accordingly."

All the employees except those providing essential services are ordered to work from home and be available over phone or mail. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stand at 49,650, including 26,118 active cases. Out of the total cases, 22,890 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 642 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

