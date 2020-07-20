G Kishan Reddy attends CISF e-convocation
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday attended e-convocation of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Reddy said that CISF is an elite force, which protects India's most prestigious and sensitive establishments and infrastructure.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:14 IST
"Attended & addressed e-Dikshant Samaroh of CISF. As an elite force that guards India's most prestigious & sensitive establishments & infrastructure, they perform their duty with honour & tenacity. My best wishes to all passing out officers," Reddy tweeted. (ANI)
