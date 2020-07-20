Delhi reports sub 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday since June 1

With 954 patients testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, Delhi reported sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 1. With the latest spike, the national capital's coronavirus cases count rises to 123,747, informed the Delhi government.

The total cases include 15,166 active cases and 3,663 deaths due to COVID-19 after 35 patients succumbed to the virus today. The death rate due to COVID-19 stands at 2.96 per cent. The number of recovered patients in the national capital stands at 104,918 after 1,784 patients recovered from the disease on Monday. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients rises to 84.78 per cent.

A total of 4,177 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 7,293 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today as well. A total of 830,459 tests have been done so far in the national capital and the number of tests done per million stands at 43,708.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,118,043 while the death toll is 27,497.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 390,459 active cases and 700,087 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)