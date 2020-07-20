Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports sub 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday since June 1

With 954 patients testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, Delhi reported sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:55 IST
Delhi reports sub 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday since June 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 954 patients testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, Delhi reported sub 1,000 COVID-19 cases since June 1. With the latest spike, the national capital's coronavirus cases count rises to 123,747, informed the Delhi government.

The total cases include 15,166 active cases and 3,663 deaths due to COVID-19 after 35 patients succumbed to the virus today. The death rate due to COVID-19 stands at 2.96 per cent. The number of recovered patients in the national capital stands at 104,918 after 1,784 patients recovered from the disease on Monday. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients rises to 84.78 per cent.

A total of 4,177 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 7,293 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today as well. A total of 830,459 tests have been done so far in the national capital and the number of tests done per million stands at 43,708.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday. The total cases in the country now stand at 1,118,043 while the death toll is 27,497.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 390,459 active cases and 700,087 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Will take up people's issues; serve as 'bridge' between party, govt: Haryana BJP chief Dhankar

Underlining his priorities as the new Haryana BJP chief, O P Dhankar on Monday said he will serve as a conduit between his party and the state government besides taking up peoples issues. I always believe in working with the spirit of givin...

New rules for electronic retailers to be effective by end of this week: Paswan

The new rules for electronic retailers, including mandatory display of country of origin on their products, will come into force by the end of this week, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Monday and emphasised that the entities will f...

Soccer-Cazorla reaches agreement with Qatar's Al Sadd

Qatari side Al Sadd have reached an agreement to sign Santi Cazorla after the Spanish midfielder confirmed his departure from La Liga side Villarreal, the Qatar Stars League club announced on Monday. Cazorla, 35, played his final game for V...

The New Normal - How Marriott on Wheels changed the rules of the game to bring great food to your home

There was a time, in the not too distant past, when balmy Sunday brunches meant languorous hours by the pool, nibbling on delectable kathi rolls, biting into juicy kebabs and exchanging the weeks news with friends and loved ones. When cosy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020