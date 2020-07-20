Left Menu
Babri Masjid demolition case: Special court to record statement of LK Advani on July 24

A special CBI court in Lucknow is slated to record the statement of senior BJP leader LK Advani in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case on July 24 through video conferencing.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special CBI court in Lucknow is slated to record the statement of senior BJP leader LK Advani in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case on July 24 through video conferencing. The court is also set to record the statement of another senior BJP leader, Murli Manohar Joshi, on July 23 in the case.

The special court had last month extended to June 4 the date for commencement of questioning in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case in view of the difficulty faced by everyone amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the case filed by CBI, 49 people had been named as accused, out of which 32 are alive while the rest have passed away.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had extended till August 31 the tenure of Judge SK Yadav, who is hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case, and directed him to complete the trial and deliver the judgement in the case by that time. (ANI)

