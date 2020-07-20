Will not hear arguments on reassessment of AGR related dues "even for a second": SC to telcos

The Supreme Court Monday made it clear it will not hear "even for a second" the arguments on reassessment or re-calculation of the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues of telecom companies which run into about Rs 1.6 lakh crore. The apex court also said it was not a reasonable proposal that a period of 15 to 20 years be given to the telecom companies to pay AGR dues. A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah reserved the verdict on the issue of timeline for staggered payment of AGR-related dues by telecom companies. The top court, which on June 18 had asked the telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone to file their books of accounts for last ten year and give a reasonable time frame for paying the AGR dues, got miffed when some senior lawyers started disputing the dues being calculated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). "We will not hear arguments for re-assessment (of AGR related dues) even for a second," the bench said and cautioned the companies that there should not be any attempt to reopen the issue of assessment of the dues once the AGR has been defined by it in the judgement. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone, said that the company did not want any reassessment of AGR dues, but wanted to say that a period of 15 to 20 years be given to pay AGR dues.

The top court said it was not saying that the telecom companies should be paying the entire AGR dues "right now and then shut down", but they should be giving reasonable timeline for paying them. It said that the period of 15-20 years sought by some of the telecom companies is not reasonable and asked the Centre as to how it would secure the payment. It also referred to the fact that some of the companies have gone into liquidation. "How you (Centre) will secure the payment. Can we pass an order that there will be no proceedings under the IBC," the bench said, adding that this cannot be allowed to happen. During the hearing, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone suggested 15 years' time period for clearing the dues and Tata Teleservices said that a 7-10 years' timeline may be given. The top court then took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, there were "moratorium" in place with regard to some companies like RCom and Videocon as insolvency proceedings against them have started. The bench sought details within seven days from the Centre with regard to the pendency of proceedings against some firms under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and said that it would like to ensure whether IBC was being misused to "escape liabilities". It further said that it would examine bona fides of some telecom companies going into insolvency. The Centre had earlier urged the top court that up to 20 years be given to telecom companies for the payment of dues in a staggered manner. On June 18, the top court was informed by the Centre that the DoT has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh crore demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL.

The court had however asked the private telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to come out with a "reasonable payment plan", make some payment to "show their bona fide" and file their books of accounts for the last 10 years. During the hearing on Monday, when a counsel appearing for one of the telecom companies disputed the DoT's calculation of AGR related dues and said that the figures have to be checked, the bench shot back: "Everybody is disputing the dues. Tell us only the instalment part and the time (for payment of dues). What is happening in this country. We will not permit this to happen in this country. "We have decided the definition of AGR and based on that, demands have been raised by the DoT and we are not going to reopen this". The top court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 10 on the issue related to some telecom firms going into insolvency.

The apex court had in October 2019 delivered the verdict on the AGR issue for calculating government dues of telecom companies such as licence fee and spectrum usage charges. After the top court had rejected pleas by Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices seeking review of the judgement which widened the definition of AGR by including non-telecom revenues, the DoT had in March moved a plea seeking staggered payment over 20 years.