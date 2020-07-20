Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hopes for an EU recovery deal rise after days of summit squabbles

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:27 IST
Hopes for an EU recovery deal rise after days of summit squabbles
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter / EUinKenya

European Union leaders said on Monday they were cautiously optimistic that agreement on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies was within reach, but tensions between them remained high after days of summit squabbling.

Slow to coordinate their initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic and already weakened by Britain's departure from the bloc, a deal on the economic aid plan would demonstrate that Europeans can step up to a crisis and remain united. "It has been a long summit and a challenging summit but the prize is worth negotiating for," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said as the Brussels summit dragged into its fourth day - approaching the record length set at a 2000 meeting in the French city of Nice.

Summit chair Charles Michel had urged leaders on Sunday to achieve a "mission impossible", reminding them that more than 600,000 people had now died from COVID-19 around the world. However, diplomats said it was far from certain that the leaders could put aside the rancor that stood in the way of a compromise over hours of haggling through the weekend, and one said negotiations could run deep into Monday night.

Indeed, a session of all 27 leaders scheduled for Monday afternoon was delayed by two hours to 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT). Emotions ran high at a dinner on Sunday as a group of fiscally frugal northern nations led by the Netherlands stood their ground on the level of free grants within a proposed special recovery fund of 750 billion euros overall.

"STINGY EGOTISTS" Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki railed against the 'frugals' before negotiations resumed on Monday, branding them "a group of stingy, egotistic states that look at things very narrowly through the prism of their own interests".

Poland would be one of the top beneficiaries of the recovery package, receiving tens of billions of euros in grants and cheap loans, along with high-debt Mediterranean-rim countries that have taken the brunt of the pandemic in Europe. Despite the rhetorical skirmishing, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the leaders now had a new basis for a deal on the stimulus package and, linked to it, the EU's 2021-2027 common budget of around 1.1 trillion euros.

"We worked out a framework for a possible agreement last night after long negotiations," she told reporters. "This is progress and gives hope that an agreement can be reached today." French President Emmanuel Macron lost patience in the early hours of Monday and banged his fist on the table in frustration at "sterile blockages" by the 'frugals', two diplomats said.

But by daylight, he shared Merkel's optimism, telling reporters: "I'm starting today with a lot of determination to make progress." Hopes for a deal to help address Europe's deepest recession since World War Two sent Italy's borrowing costs to their lowest since early March and pushed the euro to a 19-week high.

Diplomats said that within the 750 billion euro recovery fund, 390 billion could be considered as non-repayable grants, a compromise between the 350 billion level of the 'frugals' and the 400 billion demanded by France and Germany. Issues over tying payouts to economic and democratic reforms were still to be resolved, though diplomats said this would follow smoothly once there is agreement on the balance between grants and repayable loans in the recovery fund.

There were also differences over a rule-of-law mechanism proposed by liberal states in the bloc's north and west to freeze funding to countries that flout democratic principles. Hungary, backed by its eurosceptic ally Poland, has threatened to veto the package if fund disbursement is made conditional on upholding democracy. ($1 = 0.8728 euros)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Windows 10X may not arrive until 2021

The software giant Microsofts Windows 10X operating system, originally planned for dual-screen devices, might not appear until 2021. According to The Verge, Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Windows 10X is being reworked for single-...

TN police tells YouTube to block channel having offensive content against hymn on Lord Muruga

YouTube has been asked to block a channel that has offensive content, including a post against popular Tamil Hindu hymn Kanda Sashti Kavacham and two more men were held, taking the total arrests in the case to four, police said here on Mond...

'I'm not lying': Heard says ex-husband Depp threatened to kill her

American actress Amber Heard told Londons High Court on Monday her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her many times during years of abuse, denying she had made up her allegations of domestic violence.Depp is suing News Group New...

Serum to apply for local trials on Oxford's vaccine in a week: CEO

With the trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showing encouraging results, Serum Institute of India SII on Monday said it will apply for licence from the Indian regulator to start clinical trials o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020