India's count over 11 lakh after 40,425 new COVID-19 cases, 681 deaths in last 24 hours

With the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed 11 lakh on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:44 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed 11 lakh on Monday. The Health Ministry said that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 11,18,043 and the toll has gone up to 27,497 with 681 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases includes 3,90,459 active cases and 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The Health Ministry said that the case fatality rate in the country continues to register a steady downfall is 2.46 per cent today. The recovery rate is now 62.62 per cent.

India's count of cases had crossed 10 lakh cases on July 17. It is the first time the number of new cases increased by over 40,000. Maharashtra reported 176 deaths and 8,240 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total count of cases now stands at 3,18,695 including 1,75,029 recovered cases and 1,31,334 active cases

Mumbai reported 1,043 new COVID-19 cases, 965 discharged patients and 41 deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the city stands at 1,02,267 including 23,865 active cases, 72,650 discharged patients and 5,752 deaths. A total 4,985 new COVID-19 positive cases and 70 deaths were in Tamil Nadu today. The total number of cases have risen to 1,75,678 including 51,348 active cases and 2,551 deaths.

Delhi reported 954 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,784 recovered /discharged/migrated patients and 35 deaths reported today. The total count of cases has risen to 1,23,747 including 1,04,918 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,663 deaths.

Karnataka reported 3,648 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths today taking active cases to 42,216 and death toll to 1,403. Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases at 1,452 and 31 deaths today.

Kerala reported 794 new COVID-19 cases today taking active cases to 7,611. A total of 5,618 patients have been discharged so far in the state. Punjab reported 411 new COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths. The total number of cases has risen to 10,510 including 3,130 active cases, 7,118 discharged patients and 262 deaths.

Haryana reported 694 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total number of cases to 26,858. Telangana recorded 1,198 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths today. The total count of cases has risen to 46,274 including 11,530 active cases and 422 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,924 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 19,137 and the death toll has gone up to 1,192. A total of 30,831 patients have been discharged so far. Kanpur reported the highest 130 cases and the city has 1,114 active cases. The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 4,642 in Uttarakhand with the state reporting 127 cases today. The active cases stand at 1,338 and 55 persons have died due to the disease.

Rajasthan reported 956 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today. The total number of cases has risen to 30,390 including 7,627 active cases and 568 patients have died due to the disease. A total of 998 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. The state's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 49,439 including 11,613 active cases, 35,659 cured/discharged patients and 2,167 deaths.

Manipur's COVID-19 case count has risen to 1,925 with 14 new cases reported today. The number of recovered cases is 1,320 and there are 605 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 4,074 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases has risen to 53,724 including 28,800 active cases, 24,228 discharged cases and 696 deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 1,561 including 473 active cases, 1,062 recoveries and nine deaths. As many as 22 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Chandigarh today taking the total number of cases to 739. The number of active cases is 209.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has reported 42,487 COVID-19 cases including, 16,492 active cases, 24,883 recovered and 1,112 deaths. AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that certain areas of the national capital have hit their peak in COVID-19 cases while certain other areas in the city are yet to reach the peak.

He said that there is not much evidence of community transmission happening at the national level. "Certain areas have hit their peak in COVID-19 cases. Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly. Certain areas have yet to reach the peak. Cases are increasing in certain states. They will reach the peak a little later," Dr Guleria said at a press conference here.

