Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU leaders take "last steps" for recovery deal after days of squabbling

European Union leaders appeared to be nearing agreement on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies on Monday after the chairman of their fractious four-day summit presented a new proposal to bridge gaps between them. EU Council President Charles Michel said he was confident the compromises he had offered the 27 leaders could be the basis for a deal on the 750 billion euro recovery fund that many say is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc's very future.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 00:43 IST
EU leaders take "last steps" for recovery deal after days of squabbling
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

European Union leaders appeared to be nearing agreement on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-blighted economies on Monday after the chairman of their fractious four-day summit presented a new proposal to bridge gaps between them.

EU Council President Charles Michel said he was confident the compromises he had offered the 27 leaders could be the basis for a deal on the 750 billion euro recovery fund that many say is critical to dispel doubts about the bloc's very future. "I know that the last steps are always the most difficult but ... I am convinced that an agreement is possible," he told reporters before heading back to the leaders.

Slow to coordinate their initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic and already weakened by Britain's departure from the bloc, a deal on the economic aid would demonstrate to eurosceptics that it can step up to a crisis and remain united. "It has been a long summit and a challenging summit but the prize is worth negotiating for," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said as the Brussels summit dragged into its fourth day - approaching the record length set at a 2000 meeting in the French city of Nice.

European nations have done a better job of containing the coronavirus than the United States after a devastating early few months that hit Italy and Spain particularly hard, collaborating on medical, travel, and economic fronts. The European Central Bank has pumped unparalleled money into economies to keep them going while the EU capitals hammer out their recovery fund.

Diplomats said it remained uncertain that the leaders could put aside the rancor that stood in the way of a compromise over hours of haggling through the weekend. Emotions ran high at a dinner the previous evening as a group of fiscally frugal northern nations led by the Netherlands stood their ground on the level of free grants within a proposed special recovery fund of 750 billion euros overall.

"STINGY EGOTISTS" French President Emmanuel Macron lost patience in the early hours of Monday, banging his fist on the table in frustration at "sterile blockages" by the "frugals", two diplomats said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also railed against the "frugals", branding them "a group of stingy, egotistic states that look at things very narrowly through the prism of their own interests". Poland would be a top beneficiary of the recovery package, receiving tens of billions of euros in grants and cheap loans, along with high-debt Mediterranean-rim countries that have taken the brunt of the pandemic in Europe.

Despite the continued rhetorical skirmishing, Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sounded optimistic that there could be accord on the stimulus package and, linked to it, the EU's 2021-2027 common budget of around 1.1 trillion euros. Hopes for a deal to help address Europe's deepest recession since World War Two sent Italy's borrowing costs to their lowest since early March and pushed the euro to a 19-week high.

Michel proposed that within the 750 billion euro recovery fund, 390 billion should be non-repayable grants, down from 500 billion originally proposed, and the rest in repayable loans. His document, seen by Reuters, also envisages that national plans to spend money would have to be approved by a qualified majority of EU governments. The Netherlands had pushed for a veto on aid for countries that backslide on economic reform.

Disbursement would also be linked to governments observing the rule of law. Hungary, backed by eurosceptic ally Poland, has threatened to veto the package if funds are made conditional on upholding democracy. ($1 = 0.8728 euros)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. adds 11 companies to economic blacklist over China's treatment of Uighurs

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday added 11 Chinese companies implicated in what it called human rights violations in connection with Chinas treatment of its Uighurs in Xinjiang in western China to the U.S. economic blacklist. The depar...

Horse racing-Los Alamitos allowed to remain open despite spate of horse deaths

Southern Californias Los Alamitos race track will be allowed to remain open despite a recent spike in horse deaths after a state regulatory board accepted its safety plan on Monday. Thirty one horses have died at the track near Los Angeles ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher, Nasdaq sets record as potential vaccines show promise

Wall Street gained ground on Monday and surging technology shares pushed the Nasdaq to a record closing high, as promising trial results from potential COVID-19 vaccines helped investors look beyond spiraling new cases of the disease. Amazo...

EU eyes cuts to green transition fund in late bid to strike recovery deal

Cuts to climate funding were on the menu as European Union leaders sat down to negotiate over dinner, aiming to clinch a deal after four days of summit wrangling over a huge stimulus plan to help rebuild their coronavirus-hit economies.EU C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020