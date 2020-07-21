Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced

The German drugs and pesticides company inherited liability for the lawsuits when it bought Monsanto Co, which had produced Roundup, for $63 billion in 2018. In a statement, Bayer called Monday's decision "a step in the right direction" but said it may appeal to the California Supreme Court, calling the verdict inconsistent with the evidence and the law.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 03:38 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 03:18 IST
Bayer loses California appeal of Roundup verdict, but damages are reduced
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bayer AG failed to persuade a California appeals court to overturn a verdict favoring a school groundskeeper who claimed its Roundup weed killer caused his cancer but reduced the amount of damages by 74% to $20.5 million.

The decision by the California Court of Appeal came after a San Francisco jury had in August 2018 awarded $289.2 million to the plaintiff Dewayne Johnson for his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a sum later cut by the trial judge to $78.5 million. Johnson's case is separate from Bayer's agreement on June 24 to pay up to $10.9 billion to settle nearly 100,000 lawsuits in the United States linking glyphosate-based Roundup to cancer.

If upheld, the verdict and payout could make it harder for Bayer to resolve lawsuits by other plaintiffs. The German drugs and pesticides company inherited liability for the lawsuits when it bought Monsanto Co, which had produced Roundup, for $63 billion in 2018.

In a statement, Bayer called Monday's decision "a step in the right direction" but said it may appeal to the California Supreme Court, calling the verdict inconsistent with the evidence and the law. Bayer has long said regulators have deemed glyphosate safe. "We continue to stand strongly behind the safety and utility of Roundup," the company said.

In its 86-page decision, the appeals court said Johnson offered "abundant" evidence that glyphosate, together with other ingredients in Roundup products, caused his cancer. But it said the payout must be reduced because California law did not afford damages for a shortened life expectancy.

Johnson's lawyer R. Brent Wisner called the decision another major victory for his client, who is known as Lee, despite the reduced damages. "That Lee will not live an entire life with his wife and children should be compensable," he said. "Hopefully, when this issue gets before the California Supreme Court, we can change this irrational law."

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

Uber will defend its business model on Tuesday at Britains Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy.In a case brought by two then Uber d...

UK public-sector workers on COVID-19 frontline to get pay rises

Almost one million public-sector workers in Britain are to be given above-inflation pay rises, the government said on Tuesday, to reflect their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain has been the European country worst hit by the virus,...

Saudi Arabia to allow around 1,000 pilgrims in scaled-down hajj this year

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced only around 1,000 pilgrims of various nationalities already in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform a dramatically scaled-down hajj this year, as the country continues its battle against the surge in coron...

Bengal: Boy's body found from pond in Uttar Dinajpur day after girl's death sparked violence

The body of a boy has been recovered from a pond in the same area where a girl died on Saturday of poisoning, in Chopra Police Station area of Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur, the West Bengal police said on Monday. The police added that an inquest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020