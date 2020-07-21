Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha police to issue special appreciation letters to 95 personnel for joining duty after Covid recovery

In order to encourage police personnel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Odisha Director General of Police Abhay has announced to issue 'special appreciation letters' to police personnel, who have resumed duty following their recovery from the coronavirus.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 21-07-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 03:48 IST
Odisha police to issue special appreciation letters to 95 personnel for joining duty after Covid recovery
95 Odisha Police Personnel have rededicated themselves to frontline enforcement duty after recovering from Covid 19. (Photo credit: Odisha DGP Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In order to encourage police personnel amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Odisha Director General of Police Abhay has announced to issue 'special appreciation letters' to police personnel, who have resumed duty following their recovery from the coronavirus. In this regard, Odisha DGP wrote to 'all heads of police establishments' to send names of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 and joined duty for issuance of 'special appreciation for recovered corona warriors' by him.

He informed that 95 cured police personnel have joined their duties in different districts. "Many police corona warriors have been infected with COVID-19 while discharging their duty. However, COVID-19 has not affected their spirit or determination to save the people of Odisha. They have defeated COVID-19 and re-joined frontline enforcement duty. So far 95 police corona warriors re-joined frontline enforcement duty after being recovered from COVID-19," the DGP said.

"In recognition of their dedication and commitment to Public service, Odisha Police has decided to issue "Special Appreciation" from DGP and for all such Police Corona Warriors who on recovery promptly join enforcement duty," the Odisha DGP's office tweeted. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the police personnel who have resumed their duties after recovering from coronavirus. "Appreciation for @Odisha_Police personnel, who have resumed duty after recovering from COVID19. Odisha will remain grateful to #CovidWarriors for their dedication and sacrifice during this fight against the invisible enemy," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Uber defends business model at UK's Supreme Court

Uber will defend its business model on Tuesday at Britains Supreme Court in a battle over rights in the workplace that could have ramifications for millions of Britons earning a living in the gig economy.In a case brought by two then Uber d...

UK public-sector workers on COVID-19 frontline to get pay rises

Almost one million public-sector workers in Britain are to be given above-inflation pay rises, the government said on Tuesday, to reflect their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britain has been the European country worst hit by the virus,...

Saudi Arabia to allow around 1,000 pilgrims in scaled-down hajj this year

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced only around 1,000 pilgrims of various nationalities already in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform a dramatically scaled-down hajj this year, as the country continues its battle against the surge in coron...

Bengal: Boy's body found from pond in Uttar Dinajpur day after girl's death sparked violence

The body of a boy has been recovered from a pond in the same area where a girl died on Saturday of poisoning, in Chopra Police Station area of Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur, the West Bengal police said on Monday. The police added that an inquest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020