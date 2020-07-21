Arvind Kejriwal govt approves PDS ration delivery at doorstep

Left Menu
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his government has approved "Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" which will help the beneficiaries avail doorstep delivery of ration.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that his government has approved "Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana" which will help the beneficiaries avail doorstep delivery of ration. "Our Cabinet has approved 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana', beneficiaries can avail doorstep delivery of ration," the Chief Minister said.

He added that every government in the country, along with the Central government, distributes ration to the poor people of their state. But since ration distribution started in the country, the poor have to face a lot of difficulty in getting it. "Sometimes the shops are closed, sometimes they get adulterated food or sometimes they are charged higher prices. In the last five years, we have made many improvements in the system of rationing. Today we have approved the scheme of doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi," he said.

Under this scheme, people will no longer have to visit the ration shop, but the ration will be transported to people's homes with due respect, the Chief Minister informed. "Wheat will be picked from FCI warehouse and flour will be crushed. Packing of rice and sugar will also be done and delivered at the doorstep. People will be given the option that those who want to go to the shop and get ration can go to the shop and if they want home delivery then they can use that option," he said.

"Home delivery of ration will start in the next six to seven months. In the doorstep delivery, the flour will be provided instead of wheat. The day home delivery of ration commences in Delhi, Centre's, on the same day, the Central Government's One Nation One Ration Card scheme will be implemented in Delhi," Kejriwal added. The Chief Minister stated that the move comes as a great pleasure for him personally as before joining politics, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and he himself used to run an organisation called Parivartan.

"We used to work with poor people inside the slums of Delhi, we used to work for the rights of the poor. We used the Right to Information Act to provide ration to the people. In those days ration used to be stolen and the full ration was also not available," he added. (ANI)

