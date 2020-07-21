Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC gives last opportunity to file rejoinders, affidavits on pleas over Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted the last opportunity to file rejoinders and affidavits by the concerned parties on several petitions filed over the northeast Delhi violence in February this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:28 IST
HC gives last opportunity to file rejoinders, affidavits on pleas over Delhi violence
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted the last opportunity to file rejoinders and affidavits by the concerned parties on several petitions filed over the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while allowing an adjournment in the matter, expressed displeasure with the concerned parties and have the last opportunity to file their affidavit on or before the coming Friday.

The matter will now be taken up by the court for further hearing on July 27. The Delhi Police had recently filed its affidavit on the pleas and submitted that the police authorities acted promptly, vigilantly, and effectively without any fear or favour as a result of which violence could be contained in few days and to a limited area.

"Speeches of political leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma, Waris Pathan, and others are being examined by the Delhi Police and necessary action in this regard will be taken in due course of time if it is found on the evidence that their speech had any nexus with the riots," the affidavit said. In the affidavit, the Delhi Police said that the petitions raising questions on the investigation is nothing but a blatant and brazen misuse of the public interest litigation (PIL).

"It is also submitted that the petitioners in the present petition have not come before this court with clean hands. They have selectively chosen certain speeches and incidents to further their hidden agenda," Delhi Police had said in its affidavit. "It is stated that the selective outrage by the petitioners towards specific incidents while ignoring other abhorrent incidents of violence, itself manifest that the present petitions are not bonafide but motivated need to be dismissed," it added.

The High Court had earlier expressed concern over the delay in action by the law enforcement agencies in containing violence and directed the Delhi Police to examine the videos related to hate speeches by political leaders, which allegedly led to violence in northeast Delhi. Around 53 people lost their lives in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes erupted between two opposing factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physica...

African Energy Chamber and Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber sign agreement

The African Energy Chamber EnergyChamber.org and the Mozambican Oil Gas Chamber CPGM have signed a cooperation agreement to support the development of local content in Mozambique and the attraction of investments into key segments of the c...

Landslides, flooding block main highway to Nepal's capital

Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall have blocked the main highway connecting Nepals capital to most of the Himalayan nation, preventing trucks from bringing in fuel and supplies, officials said Tuesday. There were several lands...

Cricket-Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

England vice-captain Ben Stokes match-winning performance in the second test against West Indies hoisted him above Windies skipper Jason Holder to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the games longest format, the International Cricket Coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020