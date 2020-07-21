Left Menu
Work at Alipore district court, sub-divisional courts in South 24 Parganas suspended for 3 days

In view of rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, judicial and administrative work at Alipore district court and sub-divisional courts in South 24 Parganas district have been suspended for three days during the current week.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:21 IST
In view of rising COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, judicial and administrative work at Alipore district court and sub-divisional courts in South 24 Parganas district have been suspended for three days during the current week. The district judge had said in a recent order that administrative and judicial work will remain suspended on July 20, 21 and 23.

Keeping in view the need to hear urgent matters, the courts in the district will function in a limited form on July 22 and 24, District Judge Uday Kumar said. The decision was taken upon consideration of the opinion of judicial officers, lawyers and prevailing circumstances with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic in the district and other parts of the state.

