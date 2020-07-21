Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj HC strips lawyer Oza of senior advocate designation

The court last month initiated a criminal contempt proceeding against Oza, who is the president of the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association, for calling the court a "gambling den". The decision of the full court dated October 25, 1999 to designate Oza as senior advocate has been "reviewed and recalled", registrar general of the High Court R K Desai said in a notification.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:35 IST
Guj HC strips lawyer Oza of senior advocate designation

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday stripped lawyer Yatin Oza of his designation as senior advocate. The court last month initiated a criminal contempt proceeding against Oza, who is the president of the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association, for calling the court a "gambling den".

The decision of the full court dated October 25, 1999 to designate Oza as senior advocate has been "reviewed and recalled", registrar general of the High Court R K Desai said in a notification. This comes a day before the division bench of Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice N V Anjaria is scheduled to hear the case of criminal contempt against Oza.

During the last hearing, Oza was granted two weeks' time to respond to the notice issued by the court. A criminal contempt of court notice was issued to Oza over his remark during an online press conference on June 6, where he called the court a "gambling den" and alleged that it caters only to litigants with means and money power, smugglers and traitors.

The court had called his remarks as "extremely unfortunate and absolutely unpalatable," meant only to "spread sensationalism". The court said Oza had made "false and contemptuous allegations of corruption, malpractices against the administration of the High Court".

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

El Salvador to keep airport closed for commercial flights amid coronavirus fears

El Salvador will keep its airport closed for commercial flights as coronavirus cases rise, the countrys authority for airports, ports and railways said on Tuesday.We have seen that yesterdays cases rebounded strongly, Federico Anliker, head...

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu on its own contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Tw...

SC seeks details from Centre on funds given to states, UTs for running children's homes

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within two weeks giving details about the funds made available to all states and Union Territories for running Child Care Institutions CCIs. The top court also asked advocate G...

Darul Uloom writes to UP CM for allowing sacrifice of animals on Bakri Eid

Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha. In a letter sent to the chief minister on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020