Guj HC strips lawyer Oza of senior advocate designation

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday stripped lawyer Yatin Oza of his designation as senior advocate. The court last month initiated a criminal contempt proceeding against Oza, who is the president of the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association, for calling the court a "gambling den".

The decision of the full court dated October 25, 1999 to designate Oza as senior advocate has been "reviewed and recalled", registrar general of the High Court R K Desai said in a notification. This comes a day before the division bench of Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice N V Anjaria is scheduled to hear the case of criminal contempt against Oza.

During the last hearing, Oza was granted two weeks' time to respond to the notice issued by the court. A criminal contempt of court notice was issued to Oza over his remark during an online press conference on June 6, where he called the court a "gambling den" and alleged that it caters only to litigants with means and money power, smugglers and traitors.

The court had called his remarks as "extremely unfortunate and absolutely unpalatable," meant only to "spread sensationalism". The court said Oza had made "false and contemptuous allegations of corruption, malpractices against the administration of the High Court".