Mumbai man cuts 25 birthday cakes with sword, arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms
Three persons were arrested for violating social distancing and lockdown norms, enforced by the Maharashtra government in a bid to contain COVID-19, to celebrate a birthday, the Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:55 IST
Three persons were arrested for violating social distancing and lockdown norms, enforced by the Maharashtra government in a bid to contain COVID-19, to celebrate a birthday, the Mumbai Police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused identified as Haris Khan (25), had called over 25 people to the terrace of his building in Bandra on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and was seen cutting 25 cakes with a sword, surrounded by guests.
A video of the celebrations surfaced on social media and a first information report (FIR) was filed against Khan and his guests at the Bandra police station. "They have been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while Khan has also been booked under Arms Act," Nikhil Kapse, a senior officer of Bandra police said.
The state is under lockdown until July 31 with an aim to contain the COVID-19 surge. (ANI)
