Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai man cuts 25 birthday cakes with sword, arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms

Three persons were arrested for violating social distancing and lockdown norms, enforced by the Maharashtra government in a bid to contain COVID-19, to celebrate a birthday, the Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:55 IST
Mumbai man cuts 25 birthday cakes with sword, arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown norms
Man cuts cakes with a sword, held. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were arrested for violating social distancing and lockdown norms, enforced by the Maharashtra government in a bid to contain COVID-19, to celebrate a birthday, the Mumbai Police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused identified as Haris Khan (25), had called over 25 people to the terrace of his building in Bandra on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and was seen cutting 25 cakes with a sword, surrounded by guests.

A video of the celebrations surfaced on social media and a first information report (FIR) was filed against Khan and his guests at the Bandra police station. "They have been booked under Sections 188, 269 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while Khan has also been booked under Arms Act," Nikhil Kapse, a senior officer of Bandra police said.

The state is under lockdown until July 31 with an aim to contain the COVID-19 surge. (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Pandemic sees Nobel banquet cancelled for first time since 1956 - DN

Fears over the coronavirus will see the Nobel prize banquet cancelled for the first time in over half a century, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday. Nobel Prize winners for 2020 will be announced but the banquet, which is alwa...

Delhi cabinet clears doorstep delivery of ration

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved doorstep delivery of ration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced, terming it a revolutionary move. The scheme, Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana, was approved during a meeting of the Delhi c...

ANALYSIS-Global exam grading algorithm under fire for suspected bias

When Colorado high school student Isabel Castaneda checked her final grades for the International Baccalaureate program in July, she was shocked.Despite being one of the top-ranking students in her public school, she failed a number of cour...

US monitoring situation between India and China 'very closely': Esper

Describing the Chinese militarys activities in the region as destabilising, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Tuesday said America was very closely monitoring the situation between India and China along the Line of Actual Control. Esper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020