Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree targeting COVID data, defense secrets

U.S. authorities said the Chinese nationals, Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, participated in a multiyear cyberespionage campaign that stole weapons designs, drug information, software source code and more. Contact details for the pair were not immediately available. The MSS, prosecutors said, supplied the hackers with information into critical software vulnerabilities to penetrate targets and collect intelligence.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:08 IST
U.S. accuses Chinese nationals of hacking spree targeting COVID data, defense secrets
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Justice Department indicted two Chinese nationals for hacking defense contractors, COVID researchers, and other companies worldwide, according to a court filing published on Tuesday. U.S. authorities said the Chinese nationals, Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi, participated in a multiyear cyberespionage campaign that stole weapons designs, drug information, software source code and more.

Contact details for the pair were not immediately available. The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The indictment did not name any specific companies, but it said that Li and Dong stole terabytes of data from computers around the world, including the United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Belgium. The document alleges that Li and Dong acted as contractors for China's Ministry of Security, or MSS, a comparable agency to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. The MSS, prosecutors said, supplied the hackers with information into critical software vulnerabilities to penetrate targets and collect intelligence. Among those targeted were Hong Kong protesters, the office of the Dalai Lama and a Chinese Christian non-profit.

The indictment alleged that hackers operated from 2014 to 2020 and most recently attempted to steal cancer research.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Global exam grading algorithm under fire for suspected bias

When Colorado high school student Isabel Castaneda checked her final grades for the International Baccalaureate program in July, she was shocked.Despite being one of the top-ranking students in her public school, she failed a number of cour...

US monitoring situation between India and China 'very closely': Esper

Describing the Chinese militarys activities in the region as destabilising, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on Tuesday said America was very closely monitoring the situation between India and China along the Line of Actual Control. Esper...

Lt Gen Manoj Pande arrives at Visakhapatnam to visit Eastern Naval Command

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, AVSM, VSM Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman Nicobar Command CINCAN arrived at Visakhapatnam on 20 Jul 20 on a maiden three-day visit to Eastern Naval Command ENC. The General is accompanied by Mrs Archana Pa...

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Virgin River Season 2 is one of the highly anticipated web TV series fans have been waiting for the last couple of months. Netflix later revealed that filming for the second season started on September 9 and concluded on December 17, 2019.V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020