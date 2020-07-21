Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The pending contempt matter of 2009 against Bhushan will also be heard by a bench headed by Justice Mishra on Friday as per the list of business of July 24, uploaded on the apex court website.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:59 IST
SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu (on its own) contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings against Twitter India on which Bhushan had posted some alleged derogatory comments. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Wednesday by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

Bhushan has been raising issues pertaining to judiciary and recently he was very critical and vocal of the way in which the top court handled the matters related to migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He also made statements relating to the treatment meted out to jailed activists like Varavara Rao and Sudha Bharadwaj who are accused in Bhima-Koregaon case. As of now, it is not clear as to which tweets of Bhushan have been prime facie construed as contemptuous by the apex court.

Earlier also, the apex court in November 2009, had issued contempt notice to Bhushan for allegedly casting aspersions on some sitting and former top court judges in an interview to a news magazine. The matter which was not heard by the apex court as per the record available on the top court's website since May 2012 is now listed for hearing on July 24. The pending contempt matter of 2009 against Bhushan will also be heard by a bench headed by Justice Mishra on Friday as per the list of business of July 24, uploaded on the apex court website.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging woes continue

A fresh spell of heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. Residents shared pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicl...

Vehicles lifters' gang busted in UP; 7 held

Police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of seven persons here on Tuesday. As many as 62 luxury four-wheelers were recovered from them, a statement issued by police said. A joint team of crime branch and ...

Odisha enhances doctors retirement age to 65

In a bid to boost the morale of doctors working to combat coronavirus, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced that it is increasing their retirement age by three years to 65. The doctors working under Odisha Health and Medical Service a...

Trump orders voting districts to exclude people in U.S. illegally

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a memorandum that would prevent migrants who are in the United States illegally from being counted when U.S. congressional voting districts are redrawn in the next round of redistricting. U.S. Census...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020