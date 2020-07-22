Left Menu
Development News Edition

Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt

A 23-year-old student has filed a lawsuit against Australia's government alleging it has failed to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the country's sovereign bonds, in the first such action.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:30 IST
Student files first climate change lawsuit against Australian govt
Representative image Image Credit:

A 23-year-old student has filed a lawsuit against Australia's government alleging it has failed to disclose climate change-related risks to investors in the country's sovereign bonds, in the first such action. According to the litigation filed on Wednesday, Kathleen O'Donnell claims investors who buy Australian government bonds should be made aware of the risks due to climate change that might make it difficult for Australia to pay back its debt.

A spokeswoman for Australia's Treasurer told Reuters the government was aware of the lawsuit. "Legal representatives are considering the matter. As it concerns current court proceedings the government will not make any comment," the spokeswoman said.

The litigation comes amid a global call for a "green" recovery in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and as many large investment managers pledge their commitment for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 across their entire portfolio. Climate change has long been a hot button issue in Australia, becoming even more so since last summer when intense wildfires raged for about four months across large parts of the country, killing 33 people and millions of animals.

"Australia is materially exposed and susceptible" to climate change risks, according to the statement filed with the Federal Court of Australia in Victoria state. "Accordingly, (a) those risks are material to an investor's decision to trade in exchange-traded Australian government bonds (e-AGBs) and (b) an investor is entitled to be informed of those risks."

O'Donnell is seeking a declaration that the government breached its duty of disclosure and an injunction restraining further promotion of e-AGBs until it complies. Australia has more than A$600 billion ($428 billion) of sovereign bonds on issue, enjoying a coveted 'AAA' rating from all three major rating agencies.

The country contributes only 1.3% of the world's carbon emissions but is the second-largest emitter per capita behind the United States and is a leading exporter of coal. Climate change-related disclosures have become more mainstream globally in the past couple of years, with stakeholders expecting better disclosures and transparency on climate risks.

Global financial authorities are also pushing banks to improve transparency on their exposure to climate-change risks, arguing that disclosures on climate exposure are a prerequisite for market participants - an issue referenced in O'Donnell's litigation. "As a promoter, the Commonwealth (government) owes a duty of utmost candor and honesty to investors who acquire or intend to acquire e-AGBs," according to the statement filed in court.

"The Commonwealth breached its duty as a promoter by ... failing to disclose any information about Australia's climate change risks."

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Woman who set herself on fire outside UP CM's office dies

Lucknow July 22 PTI A woman, who had set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths office here, died at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over alleged...

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing mask 'one time'

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has revealed she had caught coronavirus earlier this year after she didnt wear a mask one time in public. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor detailed about her symptoms and urged people to we...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...

Study shows fusion protein holds promise for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension

Symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH may begin slowly, and even before they appear, extensive damage has caused the obstruction of small arteries leading to increased blood pressure in the lungs. By the time symptoms -- most nota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020