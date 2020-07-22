Left Menu
NGT directs Delhi govt, DPCC to shut polluting steel pickling units in Wazirpur

The Terms of Reference for such assessment would include the cost of restoration involved, cost of damage caused and deterrent element, it said. The order came on a plea filed by an NGO, the All India Lokadhikar Sangthan, seeking the execution of its order by which the green panel had directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take action against stainless steel pickling industries in residential areas as they fall under the prohibited list of industrial activity as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:18 IST
The National Green Tribunal Wednesday directed AAP government and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to take action against steel pickling industries in Wazirpur here after it was informed that the area does not have carrying capacity with respect to hazardous waste disposal. The green panel said the report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board is based on scientific study and data verified on the ground.  “We accept the report and direct further action accordingly. Since there is no carrying capacity for the polluting industries in question as found above, Delhi Govt and DPCC may proceed accordingly,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

It asked the authorities to ensure that common effluent treatment plant sludge is handled scientifically to avoid further damage and polluting industries are not allowed to continue.  “Compensation assessed by the Expert Committee for damage to the environment i.e. Rs. 61 crore, minus the amount already paid be deposited by the Delhi government with the CPCB and spent for restoration of environment as per restoration plan to be prepared by the CPCB and DPCC,” it said. The tribunal noted that the Supreme Court has stayed it's direction with regard to deposit of Rs 35 crore by Delhi Government but it has not been barred from proceedings further.

“Since the present order is being passed based on actual assessment of damage to the environment which admittedly has not been gone into by the Supreme Court, the tribunal has no option except to direct deposit as per such assessment subject to such further order as may be passed in this behalf,” the bench said. The NGT said that the Delhi government is free to recover the amount of compensation from the polluters or erring authorities/officers, following due process of law.

An expert committee had told the NGT that steel pickling units and other hazardous industries can only be allowed in Wazirpur Industrial Area if they are excluded from the negative list of Master Plan of Delhi-2021 by Union Urban Ministry. The expert committee, comprising representatives of Central Pollution Control Board, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and IIT Roorkee, had told the NGT that these industries can be allowed subject to certain conditions, within the available carrying capacity of the area.

It had told the tribunal that higher levels of PM10 and PM2.5 are the outcome of various sources of air pollution in Delhi- NCR and not limited to the activities taking place in the Wazirpur Industrial Area only.  The committee had told the NGT that Wazirpur Industrial Area cannot be considered to have the carrying capacity to operate polluting industries, which generate acidic effluent containing hazardous heavy metal., till the time illegal discharges in the stormwater drain ultimately leading to Yamuna are stopped and all the effluent is routed to common effluent treatment plant. With regard to ground water quality, the committee had found that the concentration levels of different parameters in the area are less as compared to the levels observed in North West Delhi district. However, nitrate level was found to exceed the permissible limits.

It had said that the common effluent treatment plant requires improvement in performance with respect to the discharge standards as it is being operated at just around 14 per cent of its capacity. Stressing that no industry has a right to cause pollution, NGT had earlier directed the expert committee to assess the extent of damage to the environment from June 27, 2008 -- five years before the filing of the plea seeking closure of these units.  The Terms of Reference for such assessment would include the cost of restoration involved, cost of damage caused and deterrent element, it said.

