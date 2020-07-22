Report whether precautions being taken in demolition of Telangana secretariat building: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed a committee to submit a report on whether sufficient precautions are being taken by the authorities while carrying out demolition work of secretariat building in Telangana. The tribunal, however, refused to restrain the State Level Impact Assessment Authority from issuing Environmental Clearance for carrying out the demolition work.

The NGT said that the prayer cannot be allowed as SEIAA (state level impact assessment authority) is an expert body and no injunction restraining a statutory authority from exercising the power conferred on them can be granted. “If the parties are aggrieved by Environmental Clearance granted, there is a remedy available to challenge the same by filing the appeal against the same under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010,” the NGT said.

The green panel formed a committee comprising senior scientist from Central Pollution Control Board, senior officers from Regional office of Ministry of Environment and Forests, Telangana State Wet Land Authority, State Pollution Control Board and a Professor dealing with environmental engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. The committee has been asked to inspect the area in question and submit a factual report with suggestions as to whether the precautions taken by the authorities while carrying out the demolition work and disposal of the debris collected.

A bench headed by Justice K Ramakrishnan asked the committee what further precautions are being taken to avoid possible pollution that is likely to be caused and if any damage has been caused to environment including Hussein Sagar Lake situated near the disputed area. It has also been directed to assess the environmental compensation payable and submit a detailed report regarding the same to the tribunal within a period of two months.

“The present status of corona virus infection cannot be taken as a ground for not conducting the inspection and submit a report considering the importance regarding the environment raised in this case. “The State of Telangana is directed to make necessary arrangements for providing necessary support for stay and other transport facilities for the officers who are coming from outside the State as part of the committee to carry out the directions issued by this tribunal,” the bench said.

The committee is directed to submit a report by September 25 through e-mail. “The official respondents are directed to submit their detailed response to the application regarding implementation of the Wet Land Rules in their State and sufficiency of the steps taken to abate pollution that is likely to cause while dealing with the disposal of demolition debris generated,” the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy, against the action of the State of Telangana in demolishing the existing Secretariat Building as part of its reconstruction. The plea filed through advocate Sravan Kumar alleged that the demolition work is going on without complying with the provisions of Construction& Demolition of Waste Management Rules, 2016 without getting necessary permissions from the concerned authorities.

The construction is being done without obtaining necessary Environmental Clearance and Secretariat Building is situated within 80 Meters from the wetland Hussein Sagar Lake, the plea said..