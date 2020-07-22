UK details path to citizenship for Hong Kong applicants
Britain's route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong will open in January 2021, and applicants will not need a job to come to the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.Reuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:03 IST
Britain's route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong will open in January 2021, and applicants will not need a job to come to the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday. "We are planning to open the Hong Kong BN(O) (British National Overseas) Visa for applications from January 2021," Patel said in a written statement to parliament.
"There will be no skills tests or minimum income requirements, economic needs tests, or caps on numbers. I am giving BN(O) citizens the opportunity to acquire full British citizenship. "They do not need to have a job before coming to the UK they can look for work once here. They may bring their immediate dependants, including non-BN(O) citizens."
