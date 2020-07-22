Left Menu
NIA special court issues arrest warrant for gold smuggling case accused Faisal Fareed

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court issued the arrest warrant of Faisal Fareed, an accused the gold smuggling case here on Wednesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:20 IST
NIA special court issues arrest warrant for gold smuggling case accused Faisal Fareed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court issued the arrest warrant of Faisal Fareed, an accused the gold smuggling case here on Wednesday. Later, NIA officials pasted Fareed's arrest warrant at his house in Thrissur's Kaipamangalam. Fareed is currently in Dubai.

Earlier in the day, one more person was arrested in the high profile Kerala gold smuggling case, according to the Customs officials. Hamzath Abdu Salam, who hails from Manjeri in Malappuram district, was arrested by the customs officials.

According to the officials, Salam spent his money on buying gold which was smuggled. According to the NIA remand report submitted in the court in Kochi on Tuesday, the fourth accused Sandeep Nair revealed during interrogation how the gang used the COVID-19 situation to smuggle large quantities of gold from abroad.

The NIA is probing the 30 kg of gold smuggled in a consignment that came in the name of the UAE consulate. It was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. Three key accused -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- are currently under the custody of the NIA.

