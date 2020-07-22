UK concerned by latest evidence of Chinese hacking - Raab

UK concerned by latest evidence of Chinese hacking - RaabReuters | London | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:34 IST
Foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday Britain was concerned by evidence published by the United States showing that China was involved in cyber attacks against medical and academic institutions in 11 countries including the U.K. .
"I am deeply concerned by the evidence announced yesterday that China is engaged in malicious cyber attacks against commercial, medical and academic institutions, including those working to respond to the coronavirus pandemic," Raab said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dominic Raab
- Britain
- China
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Cycling sales surge 57% at Britain's Halfords in lockdown quarter
Britain's, EU's negotiators to have dinner to kick off latest Brexit talks
Private dinner kicks off latest Brexit talks between Britain, EU
Britain jeopardising China relationship, says Huawei's UK boss
Britain launches new inquiry into sex abuse by aid workers