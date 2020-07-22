Haryana govt amends rules for Civil Services exam

Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008 has been amended, the state government confirmed on Wednesday. "The new rules will be called Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) Amendment Rules, 2020," the Haryana government said in a release.

From hereon, there will be two papers of 100 marks each (objective type) in the preliminary examination for recruitment to the state civil services. The changed pattern is similar to the pattern of Civil Services preliminary examination conducted by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC). (ANI)