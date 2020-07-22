Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC restrains animal welfare authorities from taking away pets

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed animal welfare authorities not to take away pet dogs from its master, breeders and traders under the pretext of violation of the new rules laid down by the Centre.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:40 IST
HC restrains animal welfare authorities from taking away pets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed animal welfare authorities not to take away pet dogs from its master, breeders and traders under the pretext of violation of the new rules laid down by the Centre. Pet owners cannot afford to lose their dogs which are great stress-busters, particulary during COVID-19 times, the First Bench of Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said.

Recording the submission of Kennel Club of India that supports dog-breeding while non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are against it provided it is regulated, the Bench said, "Dog-breeding has become a fight between socialism and elitism. The court was hearing the plea of Kennel Club challenging the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017 notified by the Central government on May 23, 2017.

As per the rules, dog-breeders must register with the Animal Welfare Department or else the dogs would be taken away. This apart, the regulation prohibits cross-breeding and line-breeding of dogs on the ground that it amounted to cruelty.

The club moved the court contending that breeding is not cruelty. "Framing of such rules by the Centre clearly amounts to an incompetent exercise of delegated legislation which is constitutionally impermissible as breeding falls under a state subject as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act," advocate R Srinivas, representing the club, said.

Impleading themselves in the case, the NGOs and the Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan contended that breeding per se may not be cruelty. But, breeding in violation of norms is, he said. He said the Centre is ready with a counter.

Taking this into account, the Bench ordered the petitioner to file a rejoinder and adjourned the hearing to August 21 for further hearing. Also, the bench directed the NGOs and the Centre to assist the court by providing expert/research material to substantiate that unregulated breeding is cruelty.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 78% beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city.The national capital recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, takin...

US labs buckle amid testing surge

Laboratories across the US are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are actually undercutting the pandemic response. With the US tally of infections at 3.9 million Wednesday and new c...

Labourer couple's child falls off Gr Noida building, dead

A four-year-old boy died on Wednesday allegedly after he fell off the fourth floor of an under-construction building accidentally in Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place at the construction site of a residential tower under B...

Strict action if any monetary transaction found in plasma donation process: Delhi govt

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday warned that strict action will be taken if it is found that monetary transaction was done during the process of plasma donation for any COVID-19 patient. He said this in response to a query ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020