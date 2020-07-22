Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate as spying accusations mount

A source with direct knowledge of the matter said China was considering closing the U.S. consulate in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the State Department withdrew staff and their families early this year due to the coronavirus outbreak that first emerged in the city. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it would shut the consulate.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:04 IST
U.S. orders China to shut Houston consulate as spying accusations mount

The United States has told China to close its consulate in Houston amid widespread accusations Chinese officials have been involved in spying, marking a dramatic deterioration in relations between the world's two biggest economies. Communist Party rulers in Beijing were considering shutting the U.S. consulate in its central city of Wuhan in retaliation, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

China's foreign ministry called the move an "unprecedented escalation". Beijing was given just 72 hours to shut the mission. It threatened retaliation but did not say what measures it might take. The State Department said the move was made "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information".

The deterioration comes in the run-up to the November U.S. presidential election, in which President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have appeared to compete over who can look tougher in response to China. Speaking on a visit to Denmark, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated accusations about Chinese theft of U.S. and European intellectual property, which he said were costing "hundreds of thousands of jobs".

While offering no specifics about the Houston consulate, Pompeo referred to a U.S. Justice Department indictment on Tuesday of two Chinese nationals over what it called a decade-long cyber espionage campaign that targeted defense contractors, COVID researchers and hundreds of other victims worldwide. "President Trump has said enough - we are not going to allow this to continue to happen," Pompeo told reporters. "That's the actions that you're seeing taken by President Trump, we'll continue to engage in this."

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described the Houston consulate on Twitter as the "central node of the Communist Party’s vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States". Trump was due to hold a news conference at 5.30 p.m. (2130 GMT), the White House said.

The New York Times quoted the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, David Stilwell, as saying that the Houston consulate had been at the "epicenter" of the Chinese army's efforts to advance its warfare advantages by sending students to U.S. universities. "We took a practical step to prevent them from doing that," Stilwell told the Times. Ties between the United States and China have worsened sharply this year over a range of issues, from the coronavirus and telecoms gear maker Huawei to China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and clampdown on Hong Kong.

Jonathan Pollack, an East Asia expert with the Brookings Institution think tank, said he could not think of anything "remotely equivalent" to the deterioration in relations since the U.S. and China opened full diplomatic relations in 1979. “The Trump Administration appears to view this latest action as political ammunition in the presidential campaign... It’s part of the administration’s race to the bottom against China.”

Overnight in Houston, firefighters went to the consulate after smoke was seen. Two U.S. government officials said they had information that documents were being burned there. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the consulate was operating normally.

RETALIATION THREAT "The unilateral closure of China's consulate general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China," Wang told a regular news briefing.

"We urge the U.S. to immediately revoke this erroneous decision. Should it insist on going down this wrong path, China will react with firm countermeasures." Abraham Denmark, a senior Pentagon official for East Asia under former President Barack Obama, said there was no doubt China represented a "tremendous espionage threat" for the United States, but questioned whether the response was helpful.

"The question here is not China's culpability - I expect it's solid - but rather if suddenly closing the consulate in Houston will address the problem," he said. A source with direct knowledge of the matter said China was considering closing the U.S. consulate in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the State Department withdrew staff and their families early this year due to the coronavirus outbreak that first emerged in the city.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it would shut the consulate. A U.S. government source familiar with law enforcement and intelligence operations related to China told Reuters some information which prompted the closure was classified, but some cases involving alleged Chinese spying in Houston were public. The source cited moves last year to fire scientists at a cancer hospital who were Chinese or had contacts with China.

Wang said the U.S. government had been harassing Chinese diplomats and consular staff for some time and intimidating Chinese students. He said the United States had interfered with China's diplomatic missions, including intercepting diplomatic pouches and confiscating Chinese items for "official use". The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Chinese charges.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 78% beds for COVID-19 patients lying vacant in Delhi hospitals: AAP govt

The Delhi government on Wednesday said nearly 78 per cent beds for coronavirus patients are lying vacant in government and private hospitals of the city.The national capital recorded 1,227 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, takin...

US labs buckle amid testing surge

Laboratories across the US are buckling under a surge of coronavirus tests, creating long processing delays that experts say are actually undercutting the pandemic response. With the US tally of infections at 3.9 million Wednesday and new c...

Labourer couple's child falls off Gr Noida building, dead

A four-year-old boy died on Wednesday allegedly after he fell off the fourth floor of an under-construction building accidentally in Greater Noida, police said. The incident took place at the construction site of a residential tower under B...

Strict action if any monetary transaction found in plasma donation process: Delhi govt

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday warned that strict action will be taken if it is found that monetary transaction was done during the process of plasma donation for any COVID-19 patient. He said this in response to a query ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020